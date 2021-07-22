British Columbia's emergency co-ordination agency says it's working to expand its use of a public alert system for large-scale and potentially fatal disasters, as hundreds more residents have been forced from their homes because of wildfires.
Alert Ready is a Canada-wide system that allows government officials to issue public safety alerts through major television and radio broadcasters, as well as compatible wireless devices.
Pader Brach, executive director with Emergency Management BC, says expanding its use in the province is a priority, although he could not say if it would be in place for this wildfire season.
The system is already in use for tsunami threats and amber alerts, however it was not used during the "heat dome" in June in which the BC Coroners Service has said the typical death rate tripled.
Brach says Ready Alert would complement existing systems for issuing evacuation orders, alerts and other emergency information, not replace them.
About 4,300 properties were under evacuation orders Thursday due to wildfires scorching British Columbia's south, which is also challenged with drought conditions and water shortages.
"We know that minutes count and we're certainly committed to making the Alert Ready system a priority," Brach told a news conference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.
