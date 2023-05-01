TORONTO - A national list of the country's most wanted suspects has been updated today, with a man sought for the murder of a Toronto soccer referee topping the list.
The Bolo program — which stands for "be on the lookout" — is intended to enlist public help in arresting those accused of major crimes.
At an announcement in Toronto today, police said a reward of $250,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, who is accused of killing 49-year-old Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero and injuring two others during a Toronto soccer game in October.
Bolo program director Max Langlois says Cuxum is at the top of the national most-wanted list because of the gravity of the offence he's accused in.
He says rewards for others on the list range from $50,000 to $100,000 and will be paid for information leading to an arrest, regardless of whether there's an eventual conviction, and that information can be given directly to the Bolo program without going through police.
Most of the suspects on the list are wanted for murder, while some are wanted for drugs and firearms trafficking.
The non-profit Bolo Program works with police forces across Canada and uses technology and social media to help spread the word about wanted suspects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.
