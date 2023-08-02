British Columbia's wildfire season is the most destructive on record, with more than 15,000 square kilometres of the province burned, surpassing the previous high of 13,543 square kilometres set in 2018.
Here are some statistics about the current season from the BC Wildfire Service website, as of 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Aug. 2.
Total area burned: 15,535 square kilometres
Fires currently burning: 360, including 13 fires of note
New fires in the past 24 hours: 14
Out-of-control fires: 193
Total number of fires this season: 1,581
Causes of all fires: Lightning, 71 per cent; humans (deliberate and accidental), 24 per cent; unknown, 5 per cent.
Biggest single fire: Donnie Creek fire, northeastern B.C., 5,831 square kilometres. (unchanged on BCWS website since July 18)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
