OTTAWA - The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party "could not afford the risk" of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
In an email sent to party members this morning, Ian Brodie doubles down on the decision as the "right thing" to keep the party "beyond reproach" in the long term.
The missive does not address last night's late-breaking statement from a whistleblower, Debra Jodoin, who alleged that Brown broke election laws by personally directing a private company to pay for her campaign expenses.
Brodie's note characterizes the allegations he received as "credible" and "verifiable" and thanks members of the leadership organizing committee, which voted 11-6 to axe Brown Tuesday, for making a decision that "nobody should be forced to make."
The message comes amid mounting pressure for the party to reveal more details about the allegations and as Brown was outright denying any knowledge of wrongdoing within his campaign.
It says that Brown's team "knew full well" what the allegations were and any suggestion to the contrary is "simply incorrect."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
