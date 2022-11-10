CALGARY - A judge says a man who killed a woman and her young daughter and buried them in a shallow grave near Calgary must serve 22 years before he can apply for parole.
Robert Leeming, who is 37, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett, but not guilty to the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.
He was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in the child's death.
Leeming has been handed an automatic life sentence for the murder convictions.
The mother and daughter were found in the grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, in May 2019, after they had been missing for weeks.
Family members have told court they have struggled with fear and pain since their loved ones were killed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.