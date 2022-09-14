In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
What we are watching in Canada ...
Candidates in the Quebec provincial election say threats against them are crossing the line and "getting out of control" as police warn of a significant rise in political intimidation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quebec provincial police say 20 people have been arrested since the start of the campaign for threats against politicians or for damage to election-related property.
Gilles Bélanger, a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec, said on the advice of police his children and partner are no longer staying at their house.
It comes after he says a car followed him home last week, and the next day at 5 a.m. he spotted a man on his wooded property in Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Bélanger is not alone; Éric Lefebvre, CAQ candidate in the riding of Arthabaska, southwest of Quebec City, said a convoy of around two dozen vehicles rolled by his home at night hurling profanities directed at him and CAQ leader François Legault.
His 16-year-old daughter, who is disabled, now no longer wants to leave the house, he said.
University of Ottawa political science professor Thomas Juneau, who studies national security and the safety of politicians, said radicalization in the United States under former president Donald Trump has bled into Canada and emboldened some people to violently criticize institutions, "in a way that was considered beyond the red line not so long ago."
---
Also this ...
Some Indigenous leaders and community members say they're concerned about the future of reconciliation under King Charles III.
Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey says before the Queen's death last week, First Nations were making progress with the Crown toward upholding treaty agreements.
Treaty-Crown relations have long been a complex issue. Some treaty agreements were signed under vulnerable circumstances, while others were implemented as peace treaties, and most weren’t negotiated accurately or in Indigenous languages.
Some First Nations leaders in British Columbia have urged the King to make his first official act a renunciation of the Doctrine of Discovery, which are edicts or papal bulls used to justify the colonization of the Americas.
National Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the Assembly of First Nations says her next step in Crown relations is to see a Royal Proclamation of Reconciliation issued by the Crown.
Canada’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, has said the King may be “a little more outgoing and a little less reserved” than his mother.
He said he expects the new monarch will want to continue to take an interest in issues that are important to Canada, including reconciliation with Indigenous communities.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
A federal judge has unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.
The document shows how agents obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago.
A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of their counteroffensive.
As the push continued Tuesday, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometres from Russia seized on the first day of the war.
Russian troops were also pulling out of the southern city of Melitopol and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea, according to the city’s pre-occupation mayor, whose claim could not be verified. Melitopol is the second-largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Also on Tuesday, Ukraine's military claimed for the first time it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers in the balance.
U.S. intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world's top powers.
---
On this day in 1936, Canadians Harry Richman and Robert Merrill completed the first Atlantic round-trip by air.
---
In entertainment ...
The Emmy Awards hit a new low in viewership on Monday night, with its estimated audience of 5.9 million people even smaller than the COVID-19-disrupted ceremony two years ago.
The Nielsen company said the ceremony honouring television's best work, where “Ted Lasso” was named best comedy and “Succession” best drama, was down from the 7.4 million people who watched in 2021.
Usually shown on a Sunday night, the Emmys were shifted to Monday to make way for NBC's first “Sunday Night Football” game the night before. It couldn't escape football, however, since it competed against a tight “Monday Night Football” game.
The previous low point for the Emmys, with 6.1 million people, came with a drastically downsized show because of the pandemic in 2020.
While football had its impact, Emmys ratings have been on a steady slide since the awards began to be dominated by shows on cable and streaming services. With so many more television programs being offered, there are fewer that draw the big audiences that were routine in the days when broadcast television dominated.
---
Did you see this?
Toronto can now boast of being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries.
The Michelin Guide released its first Canadian edition last night, awarding two stars to Japanese restaurant Sushi Masaki Saito, located in the city’s tony Yorkville neighbourhood.
Twelve other restaurants earned one Michelin star, including four specializing in Japanese food, four featuring contemporary fare, and restaurants that offer French, Mexican and Italian dishes.
They include Alo and its French sister eatery Alobar Yorkville, Edulis and Frilu.
The guide’s international director Gwendal Poullennec says inspectors were impressed by "the diversity and the vibrancy" of the local food scene.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.
