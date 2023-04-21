OTTAWA - Canada is committing another $39 million in weapons and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the latest contribution during a meeting with counterparts from the U.S. and other allies in Germany.
The donation includes almost $35 million in cash to help Ukraine buy fuel, first-aid kits and other non-lethal provisions through a special NATO fund.
The remaining money will be used to buy 40 sniper rifles and ammunition from a Winnipeg company, and new radio sets for the eight Leopard 2 tanks that Canada has donated to Ukraine.
Canada has committed more than $8 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022.
While the conflict has become a war of attrition over the past few months, Ukraine is expected to launch a counteroffensive with the aid of Western weapons in the coming weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.
