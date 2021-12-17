Canada is bringing back a requirement for everyone entering the country to have a pre-arrival negative molecular test result for COVID-19, even if travellers are returning after being away for under 72 hours.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the requirement is to return as of Tuesday, about a month since Canada waived the test for those taking short cross-border trips.
He says the pre-arrival tests must be taken outside of Canada, which is a new rule.
Canada is also removing a ban on all travellers who have recently passed through 10 African countries, a measure the federal government brought in late last month in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant first identified in South Africa.
Duclos says the measure has served its purpose and is to be lifted 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday.
The changes came with a warning Friday to anyone still choosing to travel abroad as Omicron spreads.
"We do not want you to be stranded or to be sick abroad," Duclos said at a media briefing.
"Once you have left the country, once you are stranded, once you are sick, there is little the Canadian government can do to help you."
The government has been heavily criticized by border town mayors, the tourism industry and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce for the test requirement for short trips before it was temporarily removed last month.
Public health experts said getting a test during a short trip over the border would be unlikely to identify new cases, even if someone contracted the virus abroad, because the incubation period is longer than 72 hours.
Duclos defended its reinstatement, and added it will be used in concert with other travel restrictions and warnings, such as post-arrival random tests for people who arrive from the United States.
"It's not a perfect measure, but it is an important one."
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Omicron may have a shorter incubation period before it shows up on a test, though that is still under investigation.
Her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, added that regardless of the testing regime, people should think carefully about why they choose to cross the border and about the potential risks.
Duclos also defended the ongoing decision not to subject travellers from the U.S. to the strict arrival test and isolation rules that other international travellers face when they come into Canada.
"The situation in the U.S. is currently different from what we see outside of North America," he said. "Per capita, the U.S. officially has about 10 times fewer Omicron cases than in Canada."
Tam said Omicron numbers have rapidly risen since last week in 11 provinces and territories. Increasing numbers of those cases are not linked to travel, indicating community spread, she said. She urged Canadians to adjust their holiday plans.
Nova Scotia reported a record 394 cases on Friday, prompting chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang to say the province's testing labs are being pushed to the limit.
That has forced officials to shift testing and vaccination to the most vulnerable, Strang told a news conference.
"We are past the point of full control of this variant," he said. "We need to change how we manage and respond."
"As long as we have limited amounts of severe illness, we can be more comfortable with a fair degree of community spread," Strang said. Many of those who test positive will have to manage their own cases without hands-on support from public health, he added.
"Right now, the best we can do is to make initial contact and make sure you have the information you need to protect yourself and others.
"It's not ideal and I don't want Nova Scotians to think we're giving up and we're giving in to COVID. We haven't. We are changing our response to deal with Omicron."
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people have tested positive for the Omicron variant, Tam said. But she stressed that being fully vaccinated and then getting a booster of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines is expected to provide reasonable protection against infection and probably strong protection against severe illness.
Over the past seven days, Canada has had an average of 5,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, 45 per cent higher than the previous seven-day period, she said.
Tam urged the seven million eligible Canadians who need a first or second vaccine dose to get their shots, and for everyone who can get a booster to do so.
Duclos said he is speaking with provinces about rapidly increasing booster shots. The government has stepped up to provide 35 million rapid tests to provinces this month, he said.
"I know that we are all sick of this pandemic. I know this is psychologically and mentally difficult."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.
— With files from Camille Bains in Vancouver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.