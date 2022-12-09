OTTAWA - Canada is sanctioning dozens of officials and companies from three of the world’s worst regimes for human rights.
Ottawa will freeze any Canadian assets held by 67 people and nine entities in Russia, Iran and Myanmar.
The new sanctions include officials who have cracked down on protests against the Russian and Iranian regimes as well as some of Iran’s state media outlets.
Russia’s justice department and elections commission have been sanctioned, as has its federal penitentiary service.
In Myanmar, the sanctions apply to military rulers who ousted the democratically elected government in 2021 and helped arm those suppressing protests and minorities.
The sanctions are meant to mark International Human Rights Day on Saturday, although experts say Ottawa does not have the capacity to monitor and enforce its sanctions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.
