OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will be extended another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It means the two countries will continue their mutual ban on non-essential cross-border travel until at least Sept. 21.
In a tweet, Blair says officials will keep doing what's necessary to keep communities safe.
A formal announcement of the extension was expected to come later.
The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to so-called "discretionary" travel like vacations and shopping trips since the pandemic took hold of the continent in mid-March.
The United States has been grappling with fresh COVID-19 outbreaks across the country in recent weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.