OTTAWA - 730 million tonnes: The calculated annual emissions for Canada in 2019 from the yearly National Inventory Report.
739 million tonnes: The calculated emissions for Canada in 2005.
407 million to 443 million tonnes: 2030 target for emissions to be 55 to 60 per cent of what they were in 2005.
470 million tonnes: Estimate of where emissions will be in 2030 under existing policies and programs.
4,000 km: Distance the average passenger car travels to produce about one tonne of GHGs.
430 litres: Approximate amount of gasoline burned to produce one tonne of GHGs.
26 per cent: Share of total emissions contributed by oil and gas industries in 2019.
191 million tonnes: Oil and gas emissions in 2019.
110 million tonnes: Projected oil and gas emissions for 2030 in new emissions reduction plan.
1991: The last year oil and gas emissions in Canada were at or below 110 million tonnes.
186 million tonnes: transport emissions in 2019 (road, air, marine, rail).
143 million tonnes: projected oil and gas emissions for transport in 2030 under new emissions plan.
1999: The last year transport emissions were at or below 143 million tonnes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.