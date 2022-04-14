OTTAWA - 692 million tonnes: Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions reported in 2020.
738 million tonnes: Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions reported in 2019.
408 to 445 million tonnes: Canada's targeted greenhouse gas emissions for 2030.
200,000: Approximate number of gasoline-powered cars needed to produce one million tonnes of emissions over the course of a year.
26.6 per cent: Share of emissions coming from oil and gas sector as a whole in 2020.
20 per cent: Share of emissions coming from oil and gas sector as a whole in 2005.
81 million tonnes: Emissions from the oilsands in 2020.
35 million tonnes: Emissions from the oilsands in 2005.
23.6 per cent: Share of emissions coming from all forms of transportation in 2020.
21.5 per cent: Share of emissions coming from all forms of transportation in 2005.
73 million tonnes: Emissions from passenger vehicles in 2020.
82 million tonnes: Emissions from passenger vehicles in 2005.
10.7 per cent: Share of emissions coming from heavy industry, including mining, steel, cement, pulp and paper, chemicals and fertilizer.
62 million tonnes: emissions in 2020 from electricity and heat production.
125 million tonnes: emissions in 2005 from electricity and heat production.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
