EUGENE, Ore. - Canada's Camryn Rogers captured a silver medal in women's hammer throw in historic fashion on Sunday.
The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., unleashed a throw of 75.52 metres to win not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer throw at the world track and field championships, but the country's first women's medal in a field event.
She draped herself in a Canadian flag afer her event, which was Canada's first medal of these worlds.
American Brooke Andersen won the gold with a toss of 78.96 on her final throw. Janee' Kassanavoid of the U.S. threw 74.86 to claim the bronze.
Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., was fifth with a throw of 72.41.
Rogers' medal caps a breakout season for the Canadian, who shattered her own national and collegiate records with a throw of 77.67 at the same Hayward Field stadium last month.
Rogers was fifth in her Olympic debut last summer in Tokyo, and was the youngest athlete in the final.
Canada's Moh Ahmed was sixth in the men's 10,000 metres.
The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., ran 27 minutes 30.27 seconds.
The top seven runners ran practically shoulder-to-shoulder over a frenzied final lap, with Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei pulling away to win gold in 27:27.43. Stanley Waithaka of Kenya was second (27:27.90), and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda crossed third (27:27.90).
Ahmed will also race the 5,000 in Eugene, the event in which he captured silver at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.
