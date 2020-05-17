KAMLOOPS, B.C. - A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, B.C.
The Kamloops Airport says emergency crews were responding to the crash.
The Snowbirds aerobatics team was scheduled to make a trip from Kamloops to Vernon today as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia earlier this month and features the team's signature nine-jet formation. It was aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheduled start was delayed because of rain and low visibility.
Operation Inspiration followed a similar initiative south of the border, where the U.S. military's own flight demonstration teams have been flying in honour of front-line workers and first responders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020
