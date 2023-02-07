OTTAWA - A Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane is returning home after two intelligence-collecting flights over Haiti.
The federal Liberal government announced on Saturday that the CP-140 Aurora was being deployed to collect intelligence on gang activity in Haiti.
Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said it also demonstrated Canada's commitment to the embattled nation.
Haiti has been battered by a series of crises, including rampant gang violence, a cholera epidemic and political turmoil.
Military spokesman Capt. Graeme Scott says the aircraft conducted two flights over two days before heading home.
Scott says the intelligence gathered by the plane will be used by the Canadian government to assess the situation in Haiti
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
