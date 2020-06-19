VANCOUVER - British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says an investigation has been launched into allegations of "abhorrent practices" by some emergency room staff who are accused of playing a game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.
Dix says he was made aware of the allegations on Thursday where staff would guess test results before they were confirmed of Indigenous people and perhaps others.
If true, Dix says it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist.
He has asked B.C.'s former children advocate, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, to investigate the allegations.
Dix didn't say which hospital or hospitals were involved.
