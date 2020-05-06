VICTORIA - British Columbia has outlined a gradual reopening of its economy with certain health services, retail outlets, restaurants, salons and museums resuming some operations in mid-May.
All of the government's reopening plans are contingent on organizations developing proposals that follow provincial guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.
Hotels, resorts and parks would follow in June, with some entertainment venues opening again in July, but not large concerts.
A mix of online and classroom post-secondary education is planned for September, along with classes returning for students in kindergarten to Grade 12.
Conventions, large concerts, international tourism and professional sports with a live audience will not be allowed to resume until either a vaccine is widely available, community immunity has been reached, or effective treatment can be provided for the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.
