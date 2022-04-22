OTTAWA - Canada has given M777 howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine, fulfilling a pledge to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.
OTTAWA - Canada has given M777 howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine, fulfilling a pledge to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.