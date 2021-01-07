VICTORIA - British Columbia's top doctor says COVID-19 restrictions that were set to expire Friday have been extended to Feb. 5.
Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the extension while reporting eight more deaths and 761 new cases of COVID-19, saying the spike is partly related to changes in how the province is reporting cases each day.
She says the curve of the outbreak is trending up again and now is not the time to ease restrictions.
The public health rules prohibit social gatherings among people from different households, as well as adult team sports and other activities.
More coming...
