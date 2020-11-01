QUEBEC - The Quebec prosecutor's office says a 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to a sword attack in Quebec City late Saturday that left two people dead and injured five others.
The prosecutor's office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for allegedly carrying out the attack.
Girouard appeared before a judge via video-conference this afternoon and the next hearing in the case is expected to be on Thursday.
More coming...
