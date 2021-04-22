NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A man who stabbed two high school students in Abbotsford, B.C., more than four years ago has been found criminally responsible for his actions.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court rejected Gabriel Klein's argument that he suffered a mental disorder that made him unable to appreciate the nature of his actions or that they were wrong.
Klein was convicted last year for the murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.
The ruling means the case will now proceed to his sentencing.
Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September.
He later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.
