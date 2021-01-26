FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's Public Prosecutions Service has concluded no charges will be filed against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rodney Levi last year.
The prosecutions service says in a statement that the RCMP officers were acting lawfully to protect residents after responding to a complaint about a disturbance.
Levi, who was from the Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot dead by the RCMP on the evening of June 12 in Miramichi, N.B.
More coming...
