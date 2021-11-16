ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - RCMP say the body of a woman has been recovered from a mudslide across Highway 99 near Lillooet, B.C., following historic rainfall.
Police say search and rescue personnel are continuing to look for more people as the coroners service also conducts an investigation.
Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not yet been confirmed but investigators have received reports of two other people who are missing.
She says other motorists may have been buried in the slide.
Shoihet says they're asking anyone who was a witness to the event or believes their loved one is missing to contact the RCMP.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.