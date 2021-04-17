TORONTO - Ontario's government has walked back sweeping new police powers a day after they were announced.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says officers will no longer have the right to stop any pedestrian or vehicle to ask why they are out or request their home address.
Instead, she says, police will only be able to stop people who they have reason to believe are participating in an "organized public event or social gathering."
More coming.

