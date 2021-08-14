OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Rideau Hall on Sunday morning, where he is expected to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and trigger an election campaign.
His official itinerary shows he's expected to arrive at Rideau Hall at 10 a.m. eastern time, accompanied by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
An election date has not formally been set, though it is expected that Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.
More Coming.
