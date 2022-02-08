IQALUIT, Nunavut - The Canadian Red Cross has sent six nurses to Nunavut as the territory continues to experience its worst outbreak of COVID-19 to date.
Nunavut Health Minister John Main says the nurses will be sent to communities with the most cases of COVID-19.
Main says his department is also working to recruit more nurses to make up for a shortage across the territory.
Dr. Michael Patterson, who is chief public health officer, says COVID-19 has reached the High Arctic community of Resolute Bay.
He says there are four presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the community of about 200 people.
There are 366 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, while 19 people have been hospitalized and one person has died during this wave.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.
