What we are watching in Canada ...
REGINA — A new survey suggests Canadians are becoming more divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family.
The national phone survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan was done between March 7 and March 24. It asked 1,011 people about the issues that divide them the most.
About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
The majority said the COVID-19 pandemic (72 per cent) and the 2021 federal election (73 per cent) were the two most divisive issues over the past year.
About 40 per cent of those surveyed said they have reduced contact with friends or family over an argument about the pandemic or politics.
"There's been so much amplified rhetoric in the last two years since the beginning of the pandemic, and a lot of the rhetoric has really served to divide folks — whether that division is actually real or it's just perceived," research director Jason Disano told The Canadian Press in a phone interview from Saskatoon.
Disano said the respondents' answers seems to be influenced by their political lean.
For example, in the Prairie provinces, respondents answered in ways that align with conservative policies, Disano said.
The survey suggested people on the Prairies were more likely than in any other region to believe that the issues of fighting climate change and banning assault weapons were dividing Canadians. In Central Canada, however, respondents didn't think a ban on weapons was a divisive topic.
"We see a lot of identity politics that's taking hold in Canada, that has been taking hold in the U.S., particularly in the last five to six years," Disano said. "And we're seeing sort of that carryover to Canada. And it's a problem."
Also this ...
OTTAWA — The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) says customer complaints were down 26 per cent between Aug. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022 compared with the same period a year before.
In its latest report, the CCTS says that there were 6,682 new complaints, with wireless users raising the most issues, followed by internet, TV and landline phone customers.
The report also says that disclosure issues and incorrect charges were the biggest problems.
While Bell had the most customer complaints overall at 1,182, accounting for 17.7 per cent of total complaints, the number of issues filed dropped by 36 per cent for the telecom giant.
The CCTS says that nearly nine out of 10 complaints were resolved, typically within 30 days.
The report covered 422 service providers and brands, including 14 that participated for the first time.
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The usual crowds filled the streets as bars and nightclubs were closing in California’s capital city of Sacramento when the sound of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror. In a matter of seconds, the latest U.S. mass shooting had left six people dead and 12 wounded.
Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district.
Police Chief Kathy Lester revealed few details from the investigation and pleaded with the public to share videos and other evidence that could lead to the killers.
“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy. But we are also resolved as an agency to find those responsible and to secure justice for the victims and the families."
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city officials decried escalating violence in the city while also urging people to keep coming downtown for events like NBA games.
“We can never accept it as normal and we never will,” Steinberg said of the shooting. “But we also have to live our lives."
The gunfire erupted just after a fight broke out on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars, but police said they did not know if the altercation was connected to the shooting. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
BUCHA, Ukraine — As foreign outrage mounts over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine, Germany’s defense minister says Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports, an economically painful step European leaders previously avoided.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that “we strongly condemn attacks on civilians” following reports of bodies found with signs of torture in areas abandoned by Russian forces. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called reports of rape and other atrocities by Russian soldiers “beyond reprehensible.”
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed in a video shown during the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas for musicians and other artists to help tell the story of Russia’s invasion. “Support us in any way you can,” Zelenskyy said.
Also Sunday, at least seven people were killed and 34 wounded, including three children, by Russian shelling of Kharkiv in the northeast, Ukraine's second-biggest city, according to the regional prosecutor's office. In the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim said at least one person died in shelling and 14 were wounded.
Ukrainian officials said bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital, Kyiv, that were recaptured from Russian forces.
In Bucha, northwest of the capital, Associated Press journalists saw 21 bodies. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops used as a base. They appeared to have been shot at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs.
Zelenskyy called the killings evidence of genocide, but Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected the accusation. It said photos and videos of dead bodies “have been stage managed by the Kyiv regime for the Western media.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on nations to end Russian gas imports. He said they were funding the killings.
On Saturday, Lithuania announced it had stopped imports of Russian gas and urged other European governments to do the same.
In entertainment ...
LAS VEGAS — Joni Mitchell took a victory lap at the Grammy Awards on Sunday as the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter picked up her ninth career trophy at the event, closing out a weekend that toasted her timeless contributions to music.
The "Both Sides Now" performer was one of several Canadians announced as winners as part of music's biggest night, but unlike most of them, she was present in Las Vegas to accept her honour.
Other winners, including the Weeknd and Alex Cuba, were absent from the event while top Canadian nominee Justin Bieber lost in all eight categories that named him.
That left Mitchell to shine on a whirlwind Grammys weekend that also saw her celebrated by the Recording Academy on Friday as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year.
Mitchell took to the stage during a pre-broadcast ceremony draped in white and walking slowly with a cane. She bopped along to the live band as she made her way to claim best historical album for "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)," a remastered boxed set of her early work.
"I didn't expect this," Mitchell said to the audience, many of whom stood up to cheer when her name was called.
Back in Canada, Cuba learned he won best Latin pop album for "Mendó" while driving his family through a snowstorm in northern British Columbia.
The Weeknd also emerged a winner for his work with Kanye West only a year after he pledged to boycott the Grammys over their nominations process when his album "After Hours" was shut out.
The Toronto singer, born Abel Tesfaye, picked up the prize for West's song "Hurricane," also featuring Lil Baby, in the best melodic rap performance category.
Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for “We Are," giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ’70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.
Silk Sonic took home four trophies, including one of the night's top honors, record of the year, for its song “Leave the Door Open.”
In Sports ...
TORONTO — Kyle Lowry soaked up the love from an adoring Toronto Raptors crowd. And then he led his Miami Heat to victory.
The former Raptor, who was feted with an emotional pre-game video and long standing ovation in his first game at Scotiabank Arena in more than two years, had 16 points and 10 assists to lead the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference to a 114-109 victory over Toronto.
"It meant the world to me for the fans to show their appreciation, give me an ovation like that, to be out on the floor with some of my former teammates, my brothers," Lowry said. "The first time is always special. You don’t forget that."
Fred VanVleet had 29 points, including four three-pointers to break Lowry's record for threes in a season, for the Raptors (45-33), who saw their win streak end at five games.
---
Did you see this?
TORONTO — Dozens of operators are registered to launch in Ontario’s iGaming market today as the province becomes the first in Canada to open a legal private online gambling market.
As of midnight, people could wager on casino games, sporting events and other gambling activities on websites and apps that are approved by the regulator.
Operators have been ramping up advertising ahead of the launch to reach users in Canada’s largest province, with some featuring well-known sports broadcasters and television actors in their ads.
Spokesmen for PointsBet Canada and BetRivers, two operators entering the market, say their companies each hired 50 staff in Canada ahead of the significant launch.
Online gambling already existed in Ontario in the grey market and on Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s Proline+ sportsbook.
The province says legalizing the activities will protect users, offer more choice, as well as, generate jobs and revenue.
Ontario hasn’t yet set projections for revenue from iGaming Ontario but some sources estimate the market could be worth up to $800 million annually.
