Canadians and Americans living in Canada huddled around TV and computer screens across the country Tuesday night as results of the divisive U.S. presidential election rolled in.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, most get-togethers were virtual although some in-person events took place in pubs and homes.
Kathy Fraser, who joined her parents at their home in Toronto, admitted to some anxiety as she watched the election night unfold.
"It's been such a tense lead-up to it that we can't not (watch)," said Fraser, 38, a documentary maker and social worker. "It's like an itch you can't help scratching. Definitely a cliffhanger."
In Montreal, former newspaper editor Michael Shenker invited about 30 friends and family to join him for a virtual chat at his home, armed with a drink. The dual Canadian-American citizen said he was looking for some company and a sense of community.
“Most elections I would be hanging out with a few people like I did four years ago," Shenker said. "This is certainly a bigger election, perhaps the biggest one in my lifetime."
It's unlikely, however, that even those hanging in all night would find out whether Republican President Donald Trump keeps the White House or loses it to his Democrat challenger, former vice-president Joe Biden. Most experts believed it would take days if not weeks to get the final results of the vote.
Trump has been iffy about whether he would accept defeat if the results went against him, leaving many to wonder about the uncertainty that would cause.
"I'm nervous about the vote not being called and the conflict that's going to create," Fraser said. "I'm concerned about the conflict that will happen in the States, especially if it's really close and no one trusts the results."
One socially distanced in-person event took place at the Good Robot Brewing Company in Halifax.
Four years ago, Good Robot hosted more than 100 people for its election night watch party. It was an “intense” experience at which people cried and held onto each other, said Brent Braaten, the company’s creative director, but much has changed since.
“The world is on fire right now,” Braaten said. “This is, perhaps, the most important event that’s happened in our lifetimes.”
In Iqaluit, where the city was still drying off from the first blizzard of the season, residents were also watching.
Jeff Maurice, who grew up in Nunavut, said the outcome would have an impact on the future of the Canadian Arctic.
“Inuit, for the past 40 to 45 years have been trying to advocate for self-determination," said Maurice, who was watching with his wife Sima Sahar Zerehi.
"Everything is kind of riding on the U.S. federal election on what way those policies are going to go."
One of the larger organized events — via Zoom — was hosted by Democrats Abroad. An estimated 620,000 Americans live in Canada. About 150 people — some in their pyjamas — attended the gathering.
One of those was Terry Fuller, a Canadian-American photographer in Vancouver. Fuller, who spent the day keeping away from election news, settled in to watch with wine and her favourite comfort food, pizza.
Fuller said she planned to watch the results until her wine ran out and then listen to Cuban music. Trump has divided Americans during his time in office, she said.
"I'm nervous actually," she said. "If he wins again, I don't think that the democracy down there will survive. It just breaks my heart."
In early going, Biden was leading in the Electoral College votes that ultimately will decide whether he will be the next U.S. president.
The election tally comes at a time when Canadians' view of the United States has distinctly soured. One recent poll found more than three in five Canadians had an unfavourable view of the U.S. Polls have also suggested about two-thirds of Canadians were hoping to see Biden win.
Democrats Abroad had been especially busy in recent months urging expatriates in Canada, especially in border swing states such as Michigan, to get out and vote.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed hope for a "smooth transition or a clear result" from the election.
"If it is less clear, there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready," Trudeau said.
— With files from Danielle Edwards in Halifax, Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal, Hina Alam in Vancouver and Emma Tranter in Iqaluit
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.
