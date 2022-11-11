OTTAWA - Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country.
Thousands of people wearing poppies stood in silence as cannons boomed and military aircraft flew past the National War Memorial in Ottawa as the clock on the Peace Tower struck 11 a.m.
Navy Capt. Bonita Mason said a prayer during the ceremony, and noted the ongoing war in Ukraine and the importance of military families.
She also called on Canadians to set aside their divisions and embrace reconciliation and dialogue.
The national ceremony also marked the 80th anniversary of the ill-fated attack on Dieppe, in which 916 Canadians died in a single day.
Similar scenes are playing out at cenotaphs and war memorials across the rest of the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.