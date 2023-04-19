QUEBEC - Premier François Legault is abandoning his government's plan to build a multi-purpose tunnel linking Quebec City to its south shore in favour of one that will be for public transit only.
The so-called "third link" across the St. Lawrence River -- in addition to the Pierre Laporte Bridge and the Quebec Bridge -- was a key promise of Legault's during the 2018 and 2022 election campaigns to woo voters in the capital region.
Legault told reporters today that Quebec City-area residents aren't driving as much during rush hours compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the government had to revise its plans.
But ahead of the October election Legault and his candidates campaigned on building a vehicular third link across the St. Lawrence River at a cost of $6.5 billion, knowing the project was popular in the region.
Quebec City-area ministers Éric Caire and Bernard Drainville -- both ardent supporters of the project -- refused to answer journalists' questions this morning.
Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault is expected to provide further details during a news conference Thursday and to release feasibility studies related to the project.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.