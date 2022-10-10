MONTREAL - Three teenagers are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Quebec's Montérégie region Sunday evening.
Provincial police say the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle and two 18-year-old passengers were killed.
Police say a fourth 16-year-old passenger was taken to hospital, and that her life is no longer in danger.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in Saint-Robert, around 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Police say the driver lost control on a curve and that the car rolled several times before leaving the roadway.
Police say high speed may have played a role in the crash, but that the investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.
