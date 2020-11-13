OTTAWA - Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says he sees opportunity for Canada's immigration system with a new president of the United States.
Incoming president Joe Biden has taken a more pro-immigration approach than current U.S. President Donald Trump, including a pledge to do more for refugee resettlement and asylum seekers.
Mendicino says how any change in U.S. policy might impact Canada will be discussed as the transition of power takes place.
One issue could be that a brain-gain for Canada due to U.S policies could turn into a brain-drain if Biden reverses some of Trump's policies and orders.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, Mendicino says Canada will still seek out the best newcomers to meet labour-market needs while at the same time doing more for workers already here and who may want to stay.
Mendicino says new programs, including one announced yesterday targeted at residents of Hong Kong, are one way Canada will continue to increase immigration.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.
