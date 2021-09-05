MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say a three-year-old boy who went missing for four days has been safely reunited with his mother.
They also say the boy's 36-year-old father was arrested after long hours of negotiations.
Sgt. Claude Doiron of the Sûreté du Québec says police were in negotiations with the father overnight, but took him into custody early Sunday afternoon.
Police said the father and son were initially located on Saturday and were confined in a house not far from where they were last seen in Sainte-Paule, Que., northeast of the provincial capital.
The child's disappearance triggered an Amber Alert on Tuesday which was briefly extended into New Brunswick before ultimately being lifted on Saturday.
Doiron says the suspect is currently detained for questioning and no charges have been laid so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 5, 2021.
