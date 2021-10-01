VICTORIA - A Canadian Press story on Sept. 29 about a B.C. Supreme Court injunction quoted an environmental group as asserting that forestry company Teal Jones is "intent" on logging all the old-growth forest across a valley on southern Vancouver Island. The story left out comment from Teal Jones that said to date, most harvesting in the area of its Tree Farm Licence 46 is of second-growth logs, and that there are numerous protected areas covering old growth trees within the licence. It also says that most of the Fairy Creek area in southern Vancouver Island has been protected for years.
Clarification to Sept. 29 story on Fairy Creek logging injunction
Clarification to Sept. 29 story on Fairy Creek
