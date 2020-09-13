OTTAWA - In a Sept. 12 story about a pro-firearm rally on Parliament Hill, The Canadian Press reported that the federal government had "set up" a buy-back program for newly prohibited firearms. In fact, the government has issued a tender to 15 companies to design such a program, but it is not yet active.
