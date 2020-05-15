OTTAWA - An all-party committee is recommending the House of Commons hold additional virtual sittings to conduct all its regular business — including voting — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recommendation is included in a report released today by the procedure and House affairs committee, which has been studying how to move toward a fully virtual Parliament.
The Commons has been adjourned since mid-March, except for several single-day special sittings to pass emergency aid legislation.
However, since late last month MPs have been meeting by videoconference twice a week and in person once a week in modified Commons proceedings devoted strictly to the COVID-19 crisis.
Given the success of those online proceedings, the committee report says the Commons should move toward additional virtual sittings for all its regular business and set up a secure electronic voting system as soon as possible.
The Conservatives have issued a dissenting report, arguing that in-person gatherings of MPs are vital to the proper functioning of democracy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.
