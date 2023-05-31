OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says retired appeals court justice Linda Lee Oland will head a committee to oversee the changes recommended by the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
That inquiry found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded to the shootings and the way the force communicated with the public during and after the killings.
A gunman dressed as an RCMP officer murdered 22 people, including a pregnant woman, over the course of 13 hours before he was shot dead by police on April 19, 2020.
The inquiry's final report was released in March, and said the federal government should review the RCMP's role in local policing and the way Mounties are trained.
It also says government should reform gun laws to ban assault-style weapons and prohibit stockpiling of ammunition.
The inquiry's commissioners called for the creation of a committee by May 31 to ensure accountability as the RCMP, governments and other organizations implement changes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.
