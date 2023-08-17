CALGARY - Communities receiving those fleeing the Northwest Territories wildfires are springing into action to help.
Calgary pet charity Parachutes for Pets says it's gathering supplies for animals and has reached out to boarding kennels to see whether some can offer space.
Melissa David, who runs the charity, says some evacuees may not have taken pet supplies.
She says some shelters have also closed their doors and not all evacuation centres are pet friendly,
In Fort McMurray, a city that was ravaged by wildfire seven years ago, residents have also offered help.
Michel Labine, who left the territory over the weekend for the Alberta city, says people there have given him and others new clothes at the evacuation centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.