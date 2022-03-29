OTTAWA - Canada's Conservatives continue to reject the target the Liberal government set for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as the party searches for a new leader.
Tory environment critic Kyle Seeback says the party supports the goal the Conservative government set back in 2015 under the leadership of former prime minister Stephen Harper.
When he came into office later that year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed onto the plan, committing to reduce carbon-related emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
He increased those targets last year, saying Canada now aims for 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels.
The federal government today released its plan for how to achieve these latest greenhouse gas targets.
Seeback dismissed the document as lacking details about the impact that would have on the economy, and saying Trudeau's government has failed to meet its climate targets in the past.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.