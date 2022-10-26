REGINA - Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislativesession with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while aformer cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
Colin Thatcher says he was invited by a member of the Saskatchewan Party government.
He says MLA Lyle Stewart is a very good friend and he was happy to accept the invitation.
Thatcher, who wore a blazer and bolo tie, was seated next to a provincial police chief as Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirastry delivered the speech focused on cracking down on crime and making Saskatchewan residents feel safe.
Thatcher spent more than two decades in prison for first-degree murder in the 1983 slaying of his ex-wife — a crime he has always denied.
When asked if thinks the government needs tougher crime measures, Thatcher laughed and said "enough" before walking away from reporters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
