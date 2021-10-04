GJOA HAVEN, Nunavut - The mother of a Nunavut man who was shot and killed by an RCMP officer has told a coroner's inquest that when her son died she lost her support system, her hunter and her mechanic.
Leona Qirngnirq said Charles Qirngnirq took an interest in mechanics when he was just eight years old and fixed machines like snowmobiles for his family.
Qirngnirq was 21 when he was shot in the western Nunavut hamlet of Gjoa Haven in December 2016.
The inquest into Qirngnirq's death began today with the selection of a six-person jury.
It is to run until Thursday or Friday, and is to hear testimony from witnesses, family, RCMP, health centre staff and a medical examiner, among others.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.
