OTTAWA - In a story published Aug. 27, The Canadian Press erroneously reported the Rideau Club in Ottawa has a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill taken by photographer Yousuf Karsh in its Churchill Room. In fact, the portrait is located in the Karsh Room at the Rideau Club.
Corrective to Aug. 27 story on theft of Churchill portrait from Château Laurier
Corrective to Aug. 27 story on art theft
Most Popular
Articles
- Injured man on the mend
- LaFlamme, Smith, Cheney: Women in the news for all the wrong reasons
- Caribou hunters rescued near Hudson Bay
- Kitler lent her time, knowlege to skiing
- Woman who died in crash revealed
- Don't ignore dogs exhibiting resource guarding
- More private options, covered by OHIP, can improve health-care access
- Technical problems affecting newspaper production
- Dry cleaner offers only commercial work
- Hrkac set mark that stands test of time
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- 'Heartbreaking loss': B.C. agency looks into ambulance call after infant death report
- NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
- Flag raised on Parliament Hill to honour residential school survivors
- Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 10 dead
- Corrective to Aug. 27 story on theft of Churchill portrait from Château Laurier
- Ontario must consult public, groups before expanding 'strong mayor' powers: AMO
- Man suspected of killing 3 'terrorized' Detroit, chief says
- Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.