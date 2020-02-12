The Canadian Press reported Feb. 11 that Robin Brown, whose body was found Sunday in a conservation area in Milton, Ont., along with his four-year-old daughter's body, had appealed a judge's decision on his access to the child. In fact, it was the child's mother, Jennifer Kagan, who unsuccessfully appealed the court decision.
