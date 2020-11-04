REGINA - In a Nov. 3 story about a lawsuit dealing with the Humboldt Broncos crash, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that the semi truck hit the bus. In fact, the bus hit the truck after the truck drove into the path of the bus. Also, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that Michael Morris is the deputy minister of justice. In fact, he is a government lawyer.
Corrective to Nov. 3 story on Broncos lawsuit with the Saskatchewan government
Corrective to Nov. 3 story on Broncos lawsuit
