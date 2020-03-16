OTTAWA - Canadian Blood Services is seeking to reassure donors that it's safe to give blood, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Isra Levy of Canadian Blood Services says there has been a jump in appointment cancellations across the country.
He says donations dropped about 20 per cent late last week, and he's worried.
He says Canada is just a few days away from having a critical blood shortage.
Levy says it is still safe to donate, since only healthy people are allowed to come into clinics.
He says about 400,000 Canadians donate on a regular basis and, since blood is perishable, it's essential to have a constant, fresh supply.
Hospitals may be delaying some surgeries, he says, but there is still a demand for blood with trauma cases and cancer patients who require regular transfusions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.
