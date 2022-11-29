EDMONTON - The Alberta government has introduced Premier Danielle Smith's sovereignty bill in the legislature.
The proposed legislation would grant Smith and her cabinet broad powers to rewrite provincial laws behind closed doors to push back against Ottawa.
It would also allow cabinet to direct public bodies — such as school boards, universities and police forces — to not use provincial resources to enforce federal rules deemed harmful to Alberta's interests.
More coming.
