EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced multiple cabinet changes following resignations tied to his party’s leadership race, with Environment Minister Jason Nixon now taking over permanently as finance minister.
Nixon had been handling the portfolio along with his other duties after Travis Toews stepped down from the finance post three weeks ago to run to replace Kenney as United Conservative leader and premier.
Whitney Issik, the associate minister of the status of women, takes over Nixon’s job as the minister for environment and parks.
Calgary-South East MLA Matt Jones is the new minister for children’s services and Calgary-Currie member Nicholas Milliken will head up infrastructure as current Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda moves to the transportation portfolio.
Backbencher Brad Rutherford will now be a cabinet minister without portfolio and also handle chief whip duties while Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk moves into cabinet as the associate minister of the status of women.
The changes come after Toews and fellow cabinet ministers Rebecca Schulz and Rajan Sawhney resigned to run in the leadership race, which will see a new leader chosen Oct. 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.
