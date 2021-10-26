EDMONTON - The final results from Alberta’s equalization referendum show almost 62 per cent of those who voted want to see the principle of equalization removed from the Constitution.
A second referendum question to keep daylight time year-round failed by a whisker: 50.1 per cent to 49.9 per cent.
The votes were held a week earlier in conjunction with municipal and school board elections across the province.
More coming ...
