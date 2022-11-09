TORONTO - The Toronto Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl.

Police say Alicia Choy was last seen in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

They say the suspect is her father, 41-year-old Logan Choy.

Police say the child and her father are Black.

Logan Choy is described as standing five-three with a slim build, short black hair and no teeth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022

