TORONTO - The Toronto Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl.
Police say Alicia Choy was last seen in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
They say the suspect is her father, 41-year-old Logan Choy.
Police say the child and her father are Black.
Logan Choy is described as standing five-three with a slim build, short black hair and no teeth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022
