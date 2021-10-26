FARO, YUKON - Mounties say a "possible suspect" has been identified and an arrest made after they received reports of shots being fired in Faro, Yukon.
The RCMP didn't say if anyone was injured, but said the threat has ended.
Police have also lifted a shelter in place order but are warning residents to stay away from several streets in the community.
They say there is a significant first responder and police presence in the town.
More coming ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.